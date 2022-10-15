WEAPONS

«Not only the championship, but also the Italian Cup, was a goal we were very keen on. After finally passing the first round, there was the will to lengthen the path. It was not possible, for the simple fact that a defeat came perhaps too exaggerated in the score, against an excellent team, but without that performance from us that we expected ».

The ds of Oltrepo, Nicola Raso, gives us thoughts but above all his face, after the 3-0 knockout in the first derby of the season with Vogherese. “In the less happy moments, because we cannot say that we are going through a difficult moment since we come from the success with Calvairate in the championship, the third consecutive away match, which allowed us to reach the top of the standings, it is up to the sporting director to say the his on behalf of all. There is, I’m aware of it and that’s okay. We have all seen the game, we have analyzed it, we have reviewed the images that often give you the impression that things on the pitch did not go as they actually did. I mean that if the opportunities built by the Oltrepo had been realized, we would be here talking about something else. They refer to Grasso’s goal ball at 0-0, and that at 0-1. We know well how the episodes enhance or penalize. With this we could have lost, perhaps with fewer goals and also have regrets. However, it remains a sacrosanct thing and that is that the team’s performance was not there, it was not up to expectations and our potential. With this, I repeat, without detracting from the victory of Voghe, to whom I offer my personal and club compliments ».

Now how to start again? «With the aim of winning the championship, because that was and will be the primary objective. Then if we find better formations than us, we will recognize him ». The challenge with Pontelambrese is upon us. scheduled for Sunday starting at 19.30 and at the inverted fields, as the Comunale di Broni is not accessible after further interventions on the turf. “I believe that there is no doubt – concludes Raso – that regardless of whether you are not playing at home but away, it is a race to be won at all costs because we want to keep the top of the standings”. A Pontelambro will miss Pedrabissi injured in the derby; ready to return Scarcella. –