L’Inter is concentrated on the end of the season which sees it protagonist in the league, in the Champions League and in the Italian Cup. However, the company is focused on the dynamics of transfer marketwith a focus on the future of Romelu Lukaku. In fact, the Belgian’s confirmation in the Nerazzurri comes from this season finale.

⚫🔵 Inter-Chelsea exchange, Onana can leave

With the Chelsea wider discussions could be started involving other players in a hypothetical negotiation. The London club is strongly interested in the goalkeeper André Onanal’Inter rate Cameroonian 40 million euros: therefore an exchange could be set up, but a balance must be found on the evaluations of the players. If Inter decide not to bet on Lukaku, the exchange could concern another player. It is no mystery that Marotta is looking for a replacement for Skriniarbetrothed of the PSG: at that point Inter could request Chalobahfollowed for some time and which could solve the problem in defense.

In case of departure of Drunk Inter would be ready to replace him with an Italian goalkeeper, there are two interesting profiles: William Vicar e Marco Carnesecchi. Currently the goalkeeper would have the advantage of Empoli, given the excellent year it is enjoying. But Ausilio and Marotta do not intend to remain without a plan B, which is why they continue to monitor both profiles.

🔴⚫ Pobega greets Milan, he can return to Turin

Whoever thinks about the market is also the Milanwith the Rossoneri evaluating the current squad available to Stefano Pioli and understand who is deserving of confirmation. Maldini e Massara they will have to be careful not to resist the onslaught of other teams for their own players. Top of the list Lion, with which there is a stalemate for the renewal, but the Portuguese is not the only one on the wish list of other clubs. Also Tommaso Escapes is quite in demand, with the Torino that would like to bring the player back to the grenade.

The midfielder hasn’t found much space in the Rossoneri ranks, this could be one more reason to convince both the club and the player himself to change the scene and return to where he shone the most. Furthermore, his return could be a strong message for Juric who would be expressing uncertainties about the renewal with the Torino.

🔵 Szoboszlai in Serie A? Idea also of Naples

Il Napoli looking around for a new attacking midfielder if Zielinski should say goodbye. One of the goals of the blues is Dominik SzoboszlaiRed Bull class 2000 talent Leipzig. On the footballer there is also the strong interest of Milan in Serie A and of Chelsea in Premier League.

In particular at Milan, the player is highly esteemed by Lionthan on the profile Instagram of the Hungarian midfielder started a “courtship” Of market. The Portuguese left two comments: first a “Love it” and then a more explicit “Come to” (come) with two hearts, one red and one black: lighter than that.

Here too, however, many millions and the rich will be needed Chelsea has already started the assault. If you want, there is a “plan B” in Italy, or the Serbian-German Lazar Samardzic dell’Udinese: con 20 million could leave.