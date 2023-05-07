ONLINE: Arsenal play at Newcastle, then West Ham at Manchester United

Newcastle’s Miguel Almiron (right) tackles Arsenal’s Oleksandr Zinenko.
| Photo: AP
The match leads Manchester City by three points, and with a goal to spare, so the lead is in their own hands. He confirmed his form with a win over Leeds on Saturday.
Nedln program 35. kola: 17:30 Newcastle – Arsenal, 20:00 West Ham United – Manchester United.
Assemblies:
Pope Trippier (C), Schr, Botman, Burn Joelinton, Guimaraes, Willock Murphy, Isaac, C. Wilson.
Assemblies:
Ramsdale B. White, Kiwior, Magalhães, Zinenko degaard (C), Jorginho, Xhaka Saka, Jesus, Martinelli.
Nhradnci:
Dbravka Almirn, Anderson, Dummett, A. Gordon, J. Lewis, Manquillo, St. Maximin, Targett.
Nhradnci:
Turner Holding, Nelson, Nketiah, Partey, Smith-Rowe, Tierney, Trossard, Vieira.
Decision: Kavanagh West, Greenhalgh
|CLUB
|Z
|V
|R
|P
|S
|B
|1.
|Manchester City
|34
|26
|4
|4
|89:31
|82
|2.
|Arsenal
|34
|24
|6
|4
|81:39
|78
|3.
|Newcastle
|33
|18
|11
|4
|61:27
|65
|4.
|Manchester United
|33
|19
|6
|8
|49:40
|63
|5.
|Liverpool
|35
|18
|8
|9
|67:42
|62
|6.
|Tottenham
|35
|17
|6
|12
|64:57
|57
|7.
|Brighton
|32
|16
|7
|9
|62:40
|55
|8.
|Aston Villa
|35
|16
|6
|13
|46:43
|54
|9.
|Brentford
|35
|12
|14
|9
|52:45
|50
|10.
|Fulham
|34
|13
|6
|15
|45:46
|45
|11.
|Chelsea
|34
|11
|9
|14
|34:39
|42
|12.
|Crystal Palace
|35
|10
|10
|15
|35:46
|40
|13.
|Wolverhampton
|35
|11
|7
|17
|30:50
|40
|14.
|Bournemouth
|35
|11
|6
|18
|37:67
|39
|15.
|West Ham United
|34
|9
|7
|18
|37:50
|34
|16.
|Leicester
|34
|8
|6
|20
|46:59
|30
|17.
|Leeds
|35
|7
|9
|19
|44:69
|30
|18.
|Nottingham
|34
|7
|9
|18
|30:62
|30
|19.
|Everton
|34
|6
|11
|17
|27:52
|29
|20.
|Southampton
|34
|6
|6
|22
|28:60
|24