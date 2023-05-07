Home » ONLINE: Arsenal play at Newcastle, then West Ham at Manchester United
Sports

by admin
Newcastle’s Miguel Almiron (right) tackles Arsenal’s Oleksandr Zinenko.


| Photo: AP

The match leads Manchester City by three points, and with a goal to spare, so the lead is in their own hands. He confirmed his form with a win over Leeds on Saturday.

Nedln program 35. kola: 17:30 Newcastle – Arsenal, 20:00 West Ham United – Manchester United.


Anglick Premier League

35th round 5/7/2023 5:30 p.m

Assemblies:
Pope Trippier (C), Schr, Botman, Burn Joelinton, Guimaraes, Willock Murphy, Isaac, C. Wilson.

Assemblies:
Ramsdale B. White, Kiwior, Magalhães, Zinenko degaard (C), Jorginho, Xhaka Saka, Jesus, Martinelli.

Nhradnci:
Dbravka Almirn, Anderson, Dummett, A. Gordon, J. Lewis, Manquillo, St. Maximin, Targett.

Nhradnci:
Turner Holding, Nelson, Nketiah, Partey, Smith-Rowe, Tierney, Trossard, Vieira.

Decision: Kavanagh West, Greenhalgh

Click on the online report




CLUB Z V R P S B
1. Manchester City 34 26 4 4 89:31 82
2. Arsenal 34 24 6 4 81:39 78
3. Newcastle 33 18 11 4 61:27 65
4. Manchester United 33 19 6 8 49:40 63
5. Liverpool 35 18 8 9 67:42 62
6. Tottenham 35 17 6 12 64:57 57
7. Brighton 32 16 7 9 62:40 55
8. Aston Villa 35 16 6 13 46:43 54
9. Brentford 35 12 14 9 52:45 50
10. Fulham 34 13 6 15 45:46 45
11. Chelsea 34 11 9 14 34:39 42
12. Crystal Palace 35 10 10 15 35:46 40
13. Wolverhampton 35 11 7 17 30:50 40
14. Bournemouth 35 11 6 18 37:67 39
15. West Ham United 34 9 7 18 37:50 34
16. Leicester 34 8 6 20 46:59 30
17. Leeds 35 7 9 19 44:69 30
18. Nottingham 34 7 9 18 30:62 30
19. Everton 34 6 11 17 27:52 29
20. Southampton 34 6 6 22 28:60 24

