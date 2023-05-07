ONLINE: Arsenal play at Newcastle, then West Ham at Manchester United

The match leads Manchester City by three points, and with a goal to spare, so the lead is in their own hands. He confirmed his form with a win over Leeds on Saturday.

Nedln program 35. kola: 17:30 Newcastle – Arsenal, 20:00 West Ham United – Manchester United.





Assemblies:

Pope Trippier (C), Schr, Botman, Burn Joelinton, Guimaraes, Willock Murphy, Isaac, C. Wilson. Assemblies:

Ramsdale B. White, Kiwior, Magalhães, Zinenko degaard (C), Jorginho, Xhaka Saka, Jesus, Martinelli. Nhradnci:

Dbravka Almirn, Anderson, Dummett, A. Gordon, J. Lewis, Manquillo, St. Maximin, Targett. Nhradnci:

Turner Holding, Nelson, Nketiah, Partey, Smith-Rowe, Tierney, Trossard, Vieira. Decision: Kavanagh West, Greenhalgh Click on the online report







