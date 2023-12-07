Pardubice request the suspension of the Champions League match

Wednesday’s first quarter-final match of the hockey Champions League did not develop according to the expectations of Pardubice. The East Bohemians were losing by four goals early on, but in the end they came to their senses and led the match with the Finnish Rauma to at least a narrower defeat of 4:6. Dynamo owner Petr Dědek was not only dissatisfied with the performance of the referees after the match. According to him, the Finns committed an administrative error, which should result in suspension.

Share this: Facebook

X

