Home Sports Parisse’s tears after his red card with Toulon against Toulouse
Sports

Parisse’s tears after his red card with Toulon against Toulouse

by admin
Parisse’s tears after his red card with Toulon against Toulouse

Sergio Parisse only played 33 minutes on Saturday evening, during the shock of the 18th day of Top 14 between Toulon and Toulouse (17-6) disputed at the Orange-Vélodrome in Marseille. Guilty of a dangerous tackle, the 39-year-old Italian received a red card.

After shaking hands with the referee, Parisse spun into the RCT locker room. He then burst into tears. The third-line had the pain of losing his father recently. “There was the death of Sergio’s dad, the birth of Cheslin’s child (Kolbe), told Franck Azéma, the Toulon manager, after the meeting. The next day they were both in training and wanted to play. »

See also  Frédéric Antonetti, Strasbourg coach: "The team has plenty of means to maintain itself"

You may also like

Mac McClung commits to 2024 NBA dunk contest:...

Charles Kipkkurui Langat and Irine Jepchumba set new...

Snooker Welsh Open exploded, Tian Pengfei scored zero...

James Ward-Prowse: ‘Elite’ Southampton captain closes in on...

Motherwell: Grant McCann, Stuart Kettlewell & Ian Holloway...

Adam Silver and NBPA, the priority is to...

In Marassi, Samp remembers Vialli and Mihajlovic –...

Romano Mattè, the coach of Indonesia and Mali...

Ilario Castagner, the coach of the “Perugia dei...

Chinese women’s volleyball team gathers in Beilun to...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy