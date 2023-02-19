Sergio Parisse only played 33 minutes on Saturday evening, during the shock of the 18th day of Top 14 between Toulon and Toulouse (17-6) disputed at the Orange-Vélodrome in Marseille. Guilty of a dangerous tackle, the 39-year-old Italian received a red card.
After shaking hands with the referee, Parisse spun into the RCT locker room. He then burst into tears. The third-line had the pain of losing his father recently. “There was the death of Sergio’s dad, the birth of Cheslin’s child (Kolbe), told Franck Azéma, the Toulon manager, after the meeting. The next day they were both in training and wanted to play. »