PAVIA

The antepenultimate first round of the championship of Excellence will also represent the last day played before the opening of the winter transfer market. From Thursday 1st December, until 30th, the amateur transfer market reopens, while the championships from the Excellence to the Third category will conclude the first round on Sunday 11th December.

Concentrated on the championship, and on Sunday’s match against Magenta, Pavia will then also look to the transfer market to complete the squad. The grafts in attack and some unders seem to be the goals of the blue club. The departure of Cesare Giani (2003), owner in midfield for most of the first leg (but now out of the squad waiting to move to D al Legnano as requested by the player) could lead Pavia to complete the under group with some further additions. As for other operations, a lot will also depend on any departures of players who have not found space as owners. Compared to the teams fighting for the top and the play off area, Pavia is only seventh for goals scored at an altitude of 21, seven goals less than Magenta who will be a guest of Fortunati on Sunday, but also of Club Milano and Solbiatese, the best scorers with 28 goals; at 25 there are the cousins-rivals Vogherese and Oltrepo, at 24 Muggiò. The undisputed blue goalscorer is Matteo Principe who with Binasco’s brace has risen to 8 points.

If Pavia’s defense is among the least beaten, only 6 goals conceded like the leaders Vogherese, a few more goals in the offensive phase is the necessary goal for coach Maurizio Tassi’s team in the second part of the season to continue the fight for promotion. And it is more than a necessity and a feeling that the blue club will have to look around to reinforce the squad in the offensive department in order to continue to be among the protagonist formations in the fight for D. Innesti who could therefore arrive as early as December for the last two matches of the first leg, and with the winter market open, in the period between 12 and 30 December.ENRICO VENNI