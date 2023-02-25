Perrine Laffont flew over the competition. On Saturday February 25, the Frenchwoman won the title in single mogul skiing at the world championships held in Bakuriani, Georgia. In this discipline which consists of a timed descent on a track strewn with bumps and equipped with two springboards, she signs a passage to 87.40 points, relegating her runner-up of the day, the American Jaelin Kauf (83.56 points), medalist silver at the 2022 Winter Games, nearly four points away. Austrian Avital Carroll, third (80.19 points), completes the podium.

« I can’t believe it, it’s crazy, amazing », declared the Pyrenean, very moved at the microphone of La Chaîne L’Equipe.

“It was so hard since the start of the season and after the Games [de Pékin, où elle a fini 4e]. Several times I said to myself that I was going to stop but, like what, you should never let go of anything, because it pays off after a while. »

Aligned with the parallel event on Sunday

Olympic champion in 2018 in Pyeonchang (South Korea), she thus won her fourth world title after 2017 and 2019, in parallel moguls, and 2021 in single moguls, overtaking the French legend of the discipline, Edgar Grospiron, in gold at the Worlds in 1989, 1991 and 1995. She will have the opportunity to seek a fifth title on Sunday in parallel, a discipline which will make its appearance on the Olympic program in 2026 in Milan-Cortina (Italy).

Among the men, the Canadian Mikaël Kingsbury won his 7e gold medal after passing 89.82. He is ahead of Australian Matt Graham (88.90 points) and 2022 Olympic champion, Swedish Walter Wallberg (88.52 points). The Frenchman Benjamin Cavet, who had signed second place in qualifying and for whom these Worlds were a big goal, finished 6e (79,21 points).