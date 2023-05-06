Phoenix shortens against Denver – sport.ORF.at

The Phoenix Suns clinched their first win in the National Basketball Association (NBA) playoff quarterfinals against the Denver Nuggets. Led by star players Devin Booker and Kevin Durant, the Suns won 121-114 at home on Friday night and reduced the best-of-seven series to a 2-1 lead.

The outstanding Booker scored 47 points, Durant contributed 39 points. In the absence of the injured Chris Paul, no other Suns player had more than seven points.

Even a triple double from Nikola Jokic was not enough for the nuggets. The center ended the game with 30 points and 17 assists and rebounds each. Jokic had never managed more templates in the play-off. Jamal Murray scored 32 points but, like Jokic, was unlucky with a few narrow shots in the final quarter.

Celtics win at 76ers

The Boston Celtics took a 2-1 lead in their series against the Philadelphia 76ers. The Celtics won 114-102 in Philadelphia, Jayson Tatum scored ten of his 27 points in the final quarter, and Jaylen Brown contributed 23 points to the away win.

Joel Embiid, who was named MVP before the game, led the 76ers with 30 points, 13 rebounds and four blocks. James Harden, on the other hand, had a weak evening on the offensive as in game two of the series and only hit three of his 14 throws from the field.

