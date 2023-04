In the 25th round of the first league, Pilsen’s footballers drew goalless on the field of Mladá Boleslav. The defending champions from West Bohemia scored points after two games, but did not win for the fourth time in a row, and after finishing the weekend’s games, they may lose third place to leaders Slavia and Sparta by seven points. Boleslav lost only one of the last nine league matches at home and is seventh in the incomplete table.

