Running back Sandro Platzgummer returns to Innsbruck and will again play for the Swarco Raiders Tirol in the European League of Football (ELF). The Tyrolean Club announced this on Thursday. For the 26-year-old, it is a return to his former training club after a three-year stint in the National Football League (NFL), where he was under contract with the New York Giants until the beginning of the year.

