Next summer, not only the 2023 World Cup will be played, but also the new “pre-pre-Olympic” tournaments, to give a chance to arrive in Paris 2024 even to the teams that will not play the world championship event. These tournaments will be played by 40 teams divided into 5 groups of 8 national teams each. The five winners will arrive at the 2024 Pre-Olympic Games together with other participants from the 2023 World Cup.

The participants are first of all the 28 eliminated from the second qualifying phase of the World Cup around the world plus 12 other teams chosen on the basis of the FIBA ​​ranking: Mali for Africa; Chile, Cuba and the Virgin Islands for the Americas; Taipei, Indonesia, South Korea and Syria for Asia; North Macedonia, Poland, Portugal and one between Russia and Croatia (the decision will be made on April 28) for Europe. It will be played from 12 to 20 August.

The 28 eliminated are

– Americas: Argentina, Bahamas, Colombia, Panama, Uruguay

– Africa: Nigeria, Guinea, Uganda, Senegal, Tunisia, Congo, Cameroon

– Asia: Arabia Saudita, India, Bahrain, Kazakhstan

– Europe: Belgium, Turkey, Great Britain, Estonia, Israel, Sweden, Hungary, Bosnia, Czech Republic, Iceland, Ukraine and Holland.