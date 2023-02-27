Home Sports Pre-Pre-Olympic tournaments, the 40 qualified
Sports

Pre-Pre-Olympic tournaments, the 40 qualified

by admin
Pre-Pre-Olympic tournaments, the 40 qualified

Next summer, not only the 2023 World Cup will be played, but also the new “pre-pre-Olympic” tournaments, to give a chance to arrive in Paris 2024 even to the teams that will not play the world championship event. These tournaments will be played by 40 teams divided into 5 groups of 8 national teams each. The five winners will arrive at the 2024 Pre-Olympic Games together with other participants from the 2023 World Cup.

The participants are first of all the 28 eliminated from the second qualifying phase of the World Cup around the world plus 12 other teams chosen on the basis of the FIBA ​​ranking: Mali for Africa; Chile, Cuba and the Virgin Islands for the Americas; Taipei, Indonesia, South Korea and Syria for Asia; North Macedonia, Poland, Portugal and one between Russia and Croatia (the decision will be made on April 28) for Europe. It will be played from 12 to 20 August.

The 28 eliminated are
– Americas: Argentina, Bahamas, Colombia, Panama, Uruguay
– Africa: Nigeria, Guinea, Uganda, Senegal, Tunisia, Congo, Cameroon
– Asia: Arabia Saudita, India, Bahrain, Kazakhstan
– Europe: Belgium, Turkey, Great Britain, Estonia, Israel, Sweden, Hungary, Bosnia, Czech Republic, Iceland, Ukraine and Holland.

See also  Spanish Super Cup: Barcelona in the final, Betis knocked out on penalties

You may also like

Final 3:19 WILD ENDING Lakers vs Mavericks |...

Achraf Hakimi (PSG) under investigation for rape

Torino and Suzuki celebrate 10 years of partnership...

Graham Potter: Thomas Frank condemns abuse of Chelsea...

If you want to go straight to Paris,...

Scattered considerations after Lazio-Sampdoria (1-0)

Best Fifa awards 2022: Sarina Wiegman and Alexia...

10 false myths to dispel about sport

Sim reversed and won the India Open to...

Trae Young Drops CLUTCH 34 Points In Hawks...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy