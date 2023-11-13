Predicting the Winners of the 2023 MLB Awards: A Ranking of Finalists from Easiest to Most Difficult

Major League Baseball Announces 2023 Finalists for Awards

As the MLB postseason approaches its thrilling conclusion, the focus is now shifting to the league’s annual awards for the regular season. Major League Baseball has announced the three finalists for each of the four awards presented annually by the BBWAA: MVP, Cy Young, Rookie of the Year, and Manager of the Year. The winners of these awards will be announced this week on MLB Network, and will air each night at 6 pm ET from November 13 to November 16.

The competition for the 2023 awards has sparked much discussion and debate among fans and analysts, as each category presents unique challenges in selecting a winner. While some winners seem obvious, with standout performers clearly taking the lead, other categories are more hotly contested, with multiple contenders making compelling cases for the award.

Here’s a look at each category, ranked by level of difficulty in deciding a winner, and a brief analysis of the finalists in each category:

1. National League Rookie of the Year

– Finalists: Corbin Carroll, James Outman, Kodai Senga

– Analysis: With a season that includes 20 or more home runs and 50 or more steals, Corbin Carroll is considered the clear standout in this category, with the potential to make an impressive impact on his team’s success.

2. American League Most Valuable Player

– Finalists: Shohei Ohtani, Corey Seager, Marcus Semien

– Analysis: While Corey Seager and Marcus Semien have made strong cases for the MVP award, Shohei Ohtani’s historic performance as a two-way player has positioned him as the standout favorite for the award.

3. American League Rookie of the Year

– Finalists: Tanner Bibee, Triston Casas, Gunnar Henderson

– Analysis: Gunnar Henderson’s emergence as a force to be reckoned with, leading all rookies in home runs and extra-base hits, makes him a strong contender for the Rookie of the Year award.

4. American League Cy Young

– Finalists: Gerrit Cole, Kevin Gausman, Sonny Gray

– Analysis: Gerrit Cole’s consistent excellence and undeniable impact make him the prime candidate for this prestigious pitching award.

5. National League Cy Young

– Finalists: Zac Gallen, Blake Snell, Logan Webb

-Analysis: The close competition in the National League Cy Young category reflects the high level of performance from these top pitchers, with Blake Snell’s strong finish likely to make him the standout winner.

6. American League Manager of the Year

– Finalists: Bruce Bochy, Kevin Cash, Brandon Hyde

– Analysis: With their exceptional leadership during the regular season, all three finalists have demonstrated exceptional coaching abilities that have significantly impacted their teams’ success, making this award particularly challenging to decide.

7. National League Manager of the Year

– Finalists: Craig Counsell, Skip Schumaker, Brian Snitker

– Analysis: The performance of the three finalists in leading their teams has presented a compelling case for each of them as deserving winners of the Manager of the Year award.

8. National League Most Valuable Player

– Finalists: Ronald Acuña Jr., Mookie Betts, Freddie Freeman

– Analysis: The intense competition between Ronald Acuña Jr. and Mookie Betts for the MVP award, both having had incredibly productive seasons, makes it the most difficult award to decide, with no wrong answer.

With each category brimming with talent and achievement, the anticipation for the announcement of the 2023 awards continues to grow, as fans eagerly await the unveiling of the winners. Each recognition will highlight the exceptional performances and contributions that have made the 2023 season an unforgettable one for Major League Baseball.