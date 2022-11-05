In ten for over an hour, Manchester City found the penalty of victory over Fulham in full recovery: they are first waiting for Chelsea-Arsenal. Brighton and Leeds, what a comeback

Haaland again, City again. The Norwegian’s goal number 18 earned the champions a 2-1 over Fulham which took them to the top of the standings while waiting for Arsenal, who will play tomorrow at 13 at Chelsea in one of the big matches of the 15th round of the Premier (the another is Tottenham-Liverpool at 17.30 Italian). Gross in the final gives the second victory in a row to De Zerbi’s Brighton.

Manchester City-Fulham 2-1 — Haaland’s law. On the pitch from 64 ‘after missing the last two games due to injury, the Norwegian gave City the winning goal over Fulham, his number 18 in the league, on a penalty in the 95th minute. The champions were 10 from 28 ‘, for the red in Cancelo guilty of having laid Wilson in front of Ederson: even outnumbered, Guardiola’s team made the game, dragged in the final by Haaland and De Bruyne to the victory that is worth the overtaking Arsenal at the top of the table, waiting for the Gunners to face Chelsea tomorrow. The Cottagers, who arrived at Etihad without Mitrovic, their Haaland, went out for the first time after 4 useful results, but for the whole second half they suffered the game of the champions despite the extra man: they remain at 19 points, now after 14 matches.

The match — It is Álvarez himself who breaks the deadlock, scoring a goal like Haaland: Gündogan throws it deep, the silver slips into the defense and leaves no chance for Leno. It is 17 ‘, but the advantage does not last: on 25’ Cancelo knocks out Wilson who was thrown in front of Ederson: for the referee it is a penalty and expulsion for the Portuguese winger of Guardiola. Pereira took the opportunity from the spot to equalize in the 28th minute. City asks Haaland for help in the 64th minute: the Norwegian scores a goal after just 10 ‘after entering the field, but Var cancels for offside. The English champions continued to attack and found the winning goal in the 95th minute, when Haaland converted a penalty awarded for a Robinson foul on De Bruyne. See also Inter-Barcelona on social media: "Inter has been revisited". And on Onana ...

Wolverhampton-Brighton 2-3 — A goal from Gross in the 83rd minute gave De Zerbi the second victory in a row at the helm of Brighton, moving to Wolverhampton thanks also to the extra man for the whole second half. The Japanese Kaoru Mitoma, still deployed at the top left in De Zerbi’s 4-2-3-1, is one of the great protagonists of the success, with the goal of the momentary 2-2 and a hand on the other two goals. Brighton, on which De Zerbi’s footprint is most evident in every match, climbs to 5th place with 21 points in 13 games, the same as Chelsea, but they have one game less. The Wolves, who just today announced Lopetegui as their new coach after the World break, lose for the third time in their last 4 games and remain penultimate 10 points in 14 games.

The match — Brighton already ahead in the 10th minute with Lallana, who was primed by Trossard and scored for the first time in 18 months, but the hosts drew soon after with Guedes, who took De Zerbi’s defense and scores his first goal for the Wolves. The Premier’s worst attack went on in the 35th minute, when Neves converted a penalty awarded for a hand by Dunk seen at the Var, but Mitoma brought Brighton back on a tie in the 44th minute with a header from Lallana’s cross. Before the break, Wolverhampton remains in 10 ‘for the expulsion of Semedo, guilty of a bad foul on Mutoma

The others — Leeds resounding victory at Elland Road with Bournemouth, with Gnonto on the pitch for the whole second half (which the hosts started under 3-1) and assisted for the 4-3 final goal of the Dutch Summerville. Leeds have 15 points in 13 games after their second success in a row, Bournemouth knocked out for the fourth time in a row and stuck at 13 points after 14 games. Forest caught the 2-2 home game with Brentford in the 96th minute on an own-goal: Nottingham last, now in cohabitation with Wolverhampton, with 10 points in 14 games. The Bees go to 16 in 14 races. The delay of 18.30 is Everton-Leicester. See also Poland, tile for Paulo Sosa: Milik skips Euro 2020

November 5, 2022 (change November 5, 2022 | 18:24)

© breaking latest news

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

