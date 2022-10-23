Wolverhampton humiliated at home by Leicester, Leeds lose to Fulham, Aston Villa reaction after Gerrard’s dismissal

The beginning of Sunday in the 13th round of the Premier League favors… City, which without playing shortens the leaders Arsenal, stopped on par for the first time this season. Big changes in the queue: Wolverhampton (humiliated at home by Leicester) and Leeds (overturned at Elland Road by Fulham) are at the bottom with Forest. Now Tottenham-Newcastle.

Southampton-Arsenal 1-1 — The Arsenal race stops in Southampton. The Gunners go first to St. Mary’s, but are joined in the second half and forced to the first draw of the season. Arteta’s team, which had won the previous 4 games, remains top of the class with 28 points in 11 games, but City are now only two points behind having played the same number of games. This time Arsenal missed the leap, the one that on other occasions had allowed Arteta’s team to overturn difficult situations, however leaving the field with the victory. This time something has jammed, also thanks to Southampton who get a very important point: the team of the always shaky Hasenhüttl is now unbeaten for 3 games and in the standings it is at 12 after 12 games. The Gunners unlocked already at 11 ‘, when Xhaka bags with a splendid right-footed shot a nice intuition of White from the right. Arsenal control the game and arrive at half-time ahead of a goal and with 60% possession of the ball. The match changed in the 65th minute, when the guests drew with Stuart Armstrong, who converted a splendid Elyounoussi through ball into a 1-1 draw. Arsenal tries until the end, but this time the result doesn’t change anymore. See also Three goals at Spinea, the Dolomiti Bellunesi climbs to fifth place

THE OTHERS — Aston Villa’s sensational reaction to Steven Gerrard’s exoneration: after 15 ‘with the new coach he was already ahead 3-0 with Brentford. It ends 4-0, with the Birmingham team returning to win after 4 games of abstinence and rising to 12 points in as many games. Brentford, knocked out after two useful results, stopped at 14 points in 12 races. Very important (and dominant) victory for Leicester in Wolverhampton, in a battle that ends 4-0 and removes the Foxes from the last place in the standings (11 points in 12 games for Rodgers’ team), where the Wolves are now, at 9 and knocked out in 5 of the last 6 games. In the condominium at the bottom of the standings, in addition to Wolves and Forest, Leeds also took up residence, overturned 3-2 at home by Fulham and now in abstinence of victories from 8 games in an increasingly complicated situation. Fulham, on the other hand, rose to 18 points in 12 games, confirming their excellent start to the season

