Double Tottenham lead in the first half with cynicism. But the second half belongs entirely to the Manchester club who equalized with Alvarez and Haaland and prevailed with a sumptuous Mahrez, decisive brace

The boos of their supporters at halftime changed the champions, as overwhelming in the second half as inconclusive they had been in the first half. The comeback was initiated by Alvarez, who scored like Haaland for a pair of centre-forwards that Guardiola decided to experiment with. The difference was made by Riyad Mahrez, man of the match with two goals and an assist and the confirmation that the Algerian never misses big games. Unlike Tottenham, who have always lost against the top 4 in the standings so far and who after the one with Arsenal also suffer a defeat from City which confirms how much gap there is between Conte’s team and the best of the Premier League.

THE KEYS — City turned the game around with talent. If Conte had Mahrez he would probably be his second backbone after Kane, instead for Guardiola he is one of many in a group of phenomena in which Pep can also afford to keep that genius of De Bruyne on the bench to try Alvarez and Haaland together in a 4 -2-3-1 possible only thanks to Rico Lewis, the 18-year-old new protégé of the coach capable of transforming himself from full-back to central midfielder. The second half was the real City: ruthless, overwhelming, full of champions and a cut above all. Tottenham, usually second-half specialists, after the break instead paid for the difference in talent, the difficulty of finding someone to light the spark. Goals from Kulusevski and Royal within four minutes of halftime had been one of cynicism and opportunity. In the second half, Kane’s class would have been needed, the real Son, not the one allergic to the 2022-23 goal, the security that Lloris gave at the beginning of the season and which the French goalkeeper instead lost. Losing these certainties in a team that doesn’t come close to having the champions that City has means trouble. Because now Tottenham are sailing in fifth place, further and further away from the Champions League, more and more sure that the gap they aimed to reduce is if possible widening. See also "Volkswagen Golf" shines as "the first gateway in western Zhejiang", the 8th Zhejiang Cricket Championship in 2022 officially kicks off_Zhejiang Online

THE MATCH — A first half without too many emotions lights up just before the break, where Tottenham take the lead by two goals. The first was signed by Kulusevski in the 44th minute, taking advantage of an error by Ederson in the disengagement phase. The second, three minutes later, belongs to Royal: Kane removes a ball from Rodri’s feet and shoots it from an impossible position, Ederson plays instinctively but the ball ends up near Royal who anticipates Grealish with his header and hits the mark, for the disbelief of the Etihad that boos mercilessly. The real City returns from the changing rooms. And it hits right away. First with Alvarez, who hit the target in the 51st minute by picking up a loose ball, then with Haaland, who in the 53rd minute broke his three-game hunger strike by picking up an assist from Mahrez. Tottenham hit the post immediately after with Perisic, then was knocked down by the Algerian’s talent: the 3-2 in the 63rd minute was a flash of class, the counterattack which fixed the result at 4-2 in the 90th minute, a kind gift from Lenglet . The City party on the notes of the inevitable Oasis can explode.

January 19, 2023 (change January 19, 2023 | 23:57)

