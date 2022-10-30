Home Sports [Premier League]Central defender presents Salah to equalize Liverpool’s lore at home
Sports

[Premier League]Central defender presents Salah to equalize Liverpool’s lore at home

by admin
[Premier League]Central defender presents Salah to equalize Liverpool’s lore at home

Sports Weekly All Media Reporter Chang Shan

In the 14th round of the Premier League, Liverpool lost 1-2 at home to Leeds United, which had lost 4 in a row and was undefeated in 8 rounds. Joe Gomez opened with a gift, and Rodrigo came out on top. Salah equalized. Aronson frieze, Somerville staged a lore.

■ Premier League

Liverpool 1-2 Leeds United

(14′ Salah/4′ Rodrigo, 89′ Somerville)

4′ Joe Gomez returned from the touchline, but goalkeeper Alisson had already attacked, Rodrigo pushed the empty goal, 1-0.

animation(4482).gif

14′ Arnold took the ball from the right, Robertson made a cross from the back, Salah volleyed the goal, 1-1.

animation(4483).gif

20′ Rasmus Christensen makes a cross from the right, Aronson volleys and hits the frieze.

animation(4484).gif

21′ Rodrigo counterattacks a pass,Jack Harrison has a shot blocked by Alisson.

animation(4485).gif

67′ Salah counterattacks the pass, Nunes pushes and is blocked by Mellier.

animation(4486).gif

79′ Robertson passes the ball, Nunes’ left shot is missed by Melierto.

animation(4487).gif

89′ Substitute Nionto made a cross from the left, Bamford made the ball, Somerville scored the far corner, 2-1.

Liverpool lineup (4312): Alisson/Arnold (79′ Milner), Joe Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson/Harvey Elliott (60′ Curtis Jones), Fabinho (61′ Hender Sen), Thiago/Firmino/Salah, Nunes

See also  Women's volleyball league synthesis: Fujian wins Zhejiang in five games

You may also like

VIDEO Massacre in Seoul for Halloween, at least...

Volleyball, A1 women, ruthless Novara: 3-0 in Scandicci

On the 28th, the Samsung battle against China...

Who was Boiocchi, Inter chief ultrà killed in...

NMM breaking the door is different!Messi World Ponemar...

Serie C, results: Gubbio, Entella and Reggiana win

The honeymoon period is over!Porter ended his 9-game...

Inter 3-0 Sampdoria: goals from De Vrij, Barella...

Inzaghi after 3-0 Inter at Sampdoria: “I enjoy...

Sampdoria, Stankovic: “Lost for episodes but the team...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy