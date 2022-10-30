Sports Weekly All Media Reporter Chang Shan

In the 14th round of the Premier League, Liverpool lost 1-2 at home to Leeds United, which had lost 4 in a row and was undefeated in 8 rounds. Joe Gomez opened with a gift, and Rodrigo came out on top. Salah equalized. Aronson frieze, Somerville staged a lore.

■ Premier League

Liverpool 1-2 Leeds United

(14′ Salah/4′ Rodrigo, 89′ Somerville)

4′ Joe Gomez returned from the touchline, but goalkeeper Alisson had already attacked, Rodrigo pushed the empty goal, 1-0.

14′ Arnold took the ball from the right, Robertson made a cross from the back, Salah volleyed the goal, 1-1.

20′ Rasmus Christensen makes a cross from the right, Aronson volleys and hits the frieze.

21′ Rodrigo counterattacks a pass,Jack Harrison has a shot blocked by Alisson.

67′ Salah counterattacks the pass, Nunes pushes and is blocked by Mellier.

79′ Robertson passes the ball, Nunes’ left shot is missed by Melierto.

89′ Substitute Nionto made a cross from the left, Bamford made the ball, Somerville scored the far corner, 2-1.

Liverpool lineup (4312): Alisson/Arnold (79′ Milner), Joe Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson/Harvey Elliott (60′ Curtis Jones), Fabinho (61′ Hender Sen), Thiago/Firmino/Salah, Nunes