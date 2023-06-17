Home » Presented the Eurovolley Cup 2023 – Sport Marketing News
The cup that will be awarded to the winning team was unveiled yesterday at Palazzo Lombardia Women’s European Championships 2023.

The Monza Arena will host some of the matches of the first phase of the women’s European championship with the Azzurri, holders of the 2021 title, engaged against Switzerland and Bulgaria respectively on Friday 18 and Saturday 19.

“The initiative – explained the undersecretary with responsibility for Sport and Youth, Lara Magoni – wants to promote volleyball in all its dimensions, as well as enhance the protagonists and protagonists of this discipline. Lombardy will be the protagonist in August in EuroVolley 2023. We strongly believe in this discipline, as demonstrated by the intense activity of the ‘Pavesi’ federal center in Milan, the place where small and great champions are trained and raised. In Lombardy we have 20% of members, numbers that increase significantly. Volleyball is a discipline that creates community and a spirit of aggregation”.

The meeting with the press was attended, among others, by the president of the Italian Volleyball Federation, Giuseppe Manfredi, and the former blue Maurizia Cacciatori, Ambassador of EuroVolley Tour.

