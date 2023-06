As of the last day of June, the contract between Czech hockey and BPA sport marketing, the association’s exclusive marketing partner, ends after fifteen years. In December, after the publication of the audit, ČSLH President Alois Hadamczik announced that he was no longer interested in extending the cooperation. However, this brings at least one major problem for the Czech hockey team: because of this, it lost all accounts on social networks that were managed by the BPA.

