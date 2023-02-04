Geomagworld has been innovating since 1998, when it invented the first magnetic construction toy. A quarter of a century later they continue to be leaders in their field of magnetic constructions. Their primary mission is to encourage play together for a healthy planet. Geomag creates its amazing toys in Switzerland and uses 100% renewable energy to produce them. Geomag has embraced the philosophy of the circular economy. Their Magicube, Classic and Mechanics lines currently use recycled plastic. Even their packaging is made with over 70% recycled materials.

Play together with vibrant glitter.

Playing together is an essential part of childhood because it allows children to explore and develop their communication skills and social development. Playing with Geomag teaches children respect for deadlines, sharing and solving problems, collaboration and even leadership. Geomag’s Glitter range is popular with both parents and children and it’s easy to see why; a great selection of bright, glittery rods and panels mixed with glittery spheres that allow children to mix and match sets, share and build together at home, on the playground or in the park. Glitter is great fun, whether building with friends or on their own, kids are free to make stellar creations that will spark interest.

Glitter continues to shine.

The Glitter line continues to expand for 2022 as well, Geomag has announced some new glittering additions. Full of glitz, glam and sparkle, and wonderful gameplay possibilities.

New additions include the 22-piece Geomag (534) Glitter Panels Recycled set, which is a great way for children and parents to enter the bright and beautiful world of magnet play. Each Glitter set is fully compatible with the entire Geomag range, including Classic, Green line, Supercolor and Glow. The new Geomag (535) Glitter Panels Recycled 35-piece set has plenty of pieces to join forces with a friend and create together. Finally, the biggest new launch is the 60-piece Geomag (536) Glitter Recycled set, which is filled with vibrant panels, rods and balls that allow for endless hours of imaginative play alone or with friends. Each set is for ages 3-99 and is made from 100% recycled plastic, meaning sparkly playtime can also be eco-friendly. Now you can have the sticks and glitter balls always with you and keep everything organized after playing. Keep the beautiful glitter storage box with you and be the envy of all your friends.

A game that never gets old.

Children learn best through limitless, creative play. Geomag’s award-winning toys are STEM certified and accredited by the Good Toy Guide. Geomag ensures that children can learn key skills through the joy of building, building and even tearing down their creations. Filled with invisible forces that attract magnetic rods and metal balls, Geomag allows children to build endless projects, all you need is your imagination

The Geomag Glitter Panels Recycled range is available in numerous shops and online stores throughout Italy.