Jiaxing athletes win two more gold medals



On August 3, the shooting competition of the 17th Zhejiang Provincial Games officially kicked off. In the Men’s A 10-meter air rifle competition, Jiaxing’s Shen Yuchen performed well and won the gold medal.

Shen Yuchen, 17 years old, athlete from Haining, Jiaxing. He has been training shooting since 2014, and won the 50-meter lying team gold medal in the 16th Provincial Games in 2018; in 2021, he won the second place in the National Shooting Championship and won the admission ticket to the 17th National People’s Games in the same year. National Games and selected for the national team.

On the evening of August 3, the 45kg competition in the weightlifting women’s group C of the 17th Zhejiang Provincial Games came to an end. Jiaxing teenager Gao Xin won the first place with a total score of 139kg with a snatch of 64kg and a clean and jerk of 75kg.

Gao Xin, born in 2009, from Xucun, Haining, joined the weightlifting team of Haining Sports School in 2018 and started amateur weightlifting strength training. Won the first place in Jiaxing Women’s Weightlifting Group C 45kg class.