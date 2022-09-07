The first half ends with the double French advantage signed by the striker, McKennie reopens the match in the second half. Opportunity of 2-2 in the final wasted by Locatelli

At the first crossroads in the Champions League between Juve and PSG, the Parisian team breaks down a taboo: for the first time it overtakes the bianconeri, on the ninth attempt in European competitions. At the Parco dei Principi the season debut in the Champions League ends 2-1 in favor of Galtier’s team, after a two-sided match: in the first half the hosts dominate by playing in total control of the match both in terms of the collective and individuality and finished with two goals ahead thanks to the brace of an amazing Mbappé; in the second half Juve left, which halved the result with the newly entered McKennie and showed important signs of growth, in mentality and in the game.

In&Out — Juventus already orphaned of Szczesny, Chiesa and Pogba also loses Di Maria, who has not been called up because he is not yet ready after the muscle injury. Having thus lost his offensive spotlight, Allegri decides to thoroughly reshuffle the cards, opting for a three-man defense for the first time this season. The novice Bremer on the right, the returning from 1 ‘Bonucci in the middle and Danilo on the left are the interpreters, with Cuadrado and Kostic (the other rookie) to piston on the wings and the trio Rabiot-Paredes-Miretti to cover the rear and dictate the timing forward, where the unprecedented couple Milik-Vlahovic operates. Galtier, Vitinha recovered, opts for the usual 3-4-1-2, with Messi behind Neymar and Mbappé. The trio of wonders enchants, with French impregnable for anyone, for speed of head and legs. See also Verstappen king of Miami, the two Ferraris on the podium

Double advantage Psg — Juve starts in high pressing, but the Neymar-Mbappé duo turns off their ardor after 5 ‘: the Brazilian invents a millimeter lob, the Frenchman stabs Perin with a violent right-footed shot, in the area. The advantage does not stop PSG, which pushes them to seek the double, with Hakimi and Nuno Mendes forwards added on the flanks, and forces the Bianconeri to recoil dangerously. Juve compacted and closed the spaces but failed to relieve the Parisian pressure by triggering remittance actions. And even when he puts his head out, the opposing area is too far a goal to be reached. Except on one occasion: at 19 ‘a header from Milik calls Donnarumma to strike a blow, with Kostic who then does not find the face of the goal. It will remain the only sign of Juventus’ offensive life in the first 45 minutes. Inevitably comes the Parisian doubling: this time it is a very fast triangulation with Hakimi to arm Mbappé’s left foot, who pierces Perin again, on 22 ‘. Then PSG put the match to sleep, lowering the pace and volume of play, without Juventus being able to reverse the trend.

In the second half Juve transformed — In the second half McKennie takes the place of Miretti, in his first game in Europe from 1 ‘and the youngest Juventus player in the Champions League / Champions Cup after Pioli, and the move turns out to be a winner: already the first beats of the match see a Juve more reactive and vigorous, and in the 53rd minute the Texan heads the 2-1 goal, thanks to an empty exit from Donnarumma. Now the match is open and fought, with a transformed Juve compared to the first 45 ‘. The network has given her confidence, the game appears smoother and her head clearer. In summary, the team has unlocked, regaining spirit and play without the ball. So much so that in the 55th minute he almost equalized, with Donnarumma rejecting a close header from Vlahovic. Mbappé, Messi and Neymar (Perin’s great save at the end) did not leave the Bianconeri calm, but Juve now does not stop waiting for the first move of others. Locatelli notes Milik, PSG alternates ball possession with gusts on the counterattack, but is no longer the dominant team of the first half. Allegri’s team also plays without the ball, has ideas and personality, avoids stooping too low and arrives from parts of the French area with good continuity. The equal goal seems to be within reach, Tantalic. Locatelli touches him, the match ends, but Juve is there for at least a while, and from here they will have to start again. See also Italy out of the world: the press review

