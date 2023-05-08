Home » PSG, Messi returns to training after suspension: the news
Sports

PSG, Messi returns to training after suspension: the news

by admin
PSG, Messi returns to training after suspension: the news

Leo Messi has returned to training with PSG. After being suspended for two weeks by the Paris club following an unauthorized trip to Riyadh in the aftermath of the Lorient defeat, the Argentinian striker returned to training with the club today, Monday 8 May. PSG himself made it known through a post on their social networks.

Reinstatement after apology

According to some sources, Monday 1 May Messi he would go to Riyadh to fulfill his contract as Saudi Arabian tourism ambassador, missing the training scheduled for that day with the team and without the authorization of the club. A few days later the attacker apologized through a post published on his social networks: “I apologize to my comrades and I’m just waiting to know what the club wants to do with me. A big hug to everybody”.

See also  Premier League catch-up game: Standard result between Chelsea and Liverpool

You may also like

after six days of suspension for his escapade...

Memories of a hockey fairy tale. It was...

Premier League-Kane scored the second highest scorer in...

Football: Serie B, the ‘Nexus’ Cup adds the...

Alpine skiing: ÖSV in clinch with Skiweltverband

«Today I would not have become a footballer»-...

Examining the NASCAR driver job market for 2024

Messi returned to training with the PSG footballers...

Futsal | Mario Rivillos, the well-deserved glory for...

Mitterdorfer election takes place on July 8th

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy