PSG, Messi returns to training after suspension: the news

Leo Messi has returned to training with PSG . After being suspended for two weeks by the Paris club following an unauthorized trip to Riyadh in the aftermath of the Lorient defeat, the Argentinian striker returned to training with the club today , Monday 8 May. PSG himself made it known through a post on their social networks.

Reinstatement after apology

According to some sources, Monday 1 May Messi he would go to Riyadh to fulfill his contract as Saudi Arabian tourism ambassador, missing the training scheduled for that day with the team and without the authorization of the club. A few days later the attacker apologized through a post published on his social networks: “I apologize to my comrades and I’m just waiting to know what the club wants to do with me. A big hug to everybody”.