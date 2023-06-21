Home » Punishment for disorderly conduct. West Ham will play their next away cup game without their fans
Punishment for disorderly conduct. West Ham will play their next away cup game without their fans

West Ham footballers will play their next away match in European Cups without their fans. The London club was punished for rioting by the spectators at the Prague final of the European Conference League with Fiorentina. Supporters of the “Hammers” at the stadium in Eden threw cups onto the field, and one of them in the first half caused the captain of the Italian team, Cristian Biraghi, a bloody wound on the head.

