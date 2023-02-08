The Visit Qatar GKA Freestyle Kite World Cup 2023 ended with the victory of Gianmaria Coccoluto and Bruna Kajiya. The Qatar Airways GKA Freestyle Kite World Tour staged its first event in Qatar from January 31st to February 4th, wowing hundreds of spectators at Fuwairit Kite Beach. The Italian Coccoluto and the Brazilian Kajiya – who with her 35 years is a veteran of this specialty – both took the victory over a total of 37 riders in the competition from all over the world.

Sue Akbar Al Baker, President of Qatar Tourism and Chief Executive Officer of Qatar Airways Group, said: “We congratulate Gianmaria Coccoluto and Bruna Kajiya and celebrate their well deserved victories, complimenting their spectacular performance at the Visit Qatar GKA Freestyle Kite World Cup 2023. We look forward to welcoming the riders again to Qatar and Fuwairit Kite Beach later this year at the Visit Qatar GKA Freestyle Kite World Cup Finals 2023. GKA Freestyle’s competition, highlighting our rich calendar of international sporting events, is an excellent exemplification of the heritage that our country it is being built in the world sports community. We are delighted to continue building our brand on this thrilling sport in 2023.”

The sporting event was free for visitors, who were able to witness an exhilarating freestyle kite display on the shores north of Doha. Fuwairit Kite Beach, which opened in October 2022, sits on white sands next to a shallow, enclosed lagoon that enjoys steady winds, warm waters and calm seas – perfect conditions for kitesurfing.

Jörgen Vogt, CEO of the GKA Kite World Tour, said: “I am extremely grateful for the hospitality and passion shown to us by the people of Qatar and the entire FKB team. Seeing the Fuwairit Kite Beach resort now proudly on the map of the world‘s top water sports destinations is a thrill; I can’t wait to crown the world champions in this incredible location when we return later this year.”

In May 2022, Qatar Airways announced its new long-term partnership with the GKA Kite World Tour, becoming the World Tour’s Title Partner and Official Airline until the end of 2024, while Qatar Tourism was recognized as its Official Tourism Partner. Together, the two organizations will host the GKA Freestyle Kite World Cup in 2024.

Qatar Airways’ commitment as a brand is aimed at supporting sport around the world, as stated by the company. In addition to its partnership with the Global Kitesports Association, the airline is a major supporter of football globally, with partnerships including Concacaf, FC Bayern Munich, Paris Saint-Germain and FIFA. In addition, Qatar Airways is the Official Airline of the Ironman and Ironman 70.3 Triathlon Series, Official Airline Partner of the United Rugby Championship (URC) and Official South African Airline Partner of the European Professional Club Rugby, as well as several Equestrian, Padel, Squash events and tennis.