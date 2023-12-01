Home » Rafael Nadal: Former world number one to return at Brisbane International in January
Rafael Nadal: Former world number one to return at Brisbane International in January

Rafael Nadal has confirmed he will return to competitive tennis at the Brisbane International after almost a year out with injury.

The former world number one, 37, has been out of action since injuring his hip flexor in a second-round defeat at January’s Australian Open.

He has previously said he plans to retire at the end of the 2024 season.

“After a year away from competition, it’s time to come back,” the Spaniard said in a video posted on social media.

“It will be in Brisbane, the first week of January. I’ll see you there.”

The Brisbane International will help Nadal prepare for the Australian Open – the first major of the year – which Nadal won in 2009 and 2022.

He has been sidelined since his defeat by Mackenzie McDonald in Melbourne and underwent surgery in June.

When he announced he would miss the French Open for the first time in 19 years – the tournament where he has won 14 of his majors – Nadal said 2024 will “probably” be the last year of his career.

