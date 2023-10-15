Ragusa Calcio is satisfied with a draw with Sancataldese

First draw of the season for Asd Ragusa football in the 2023-2024 Serie D championship.

The Azzurri did not go beyond a goalless draw against a well-placed Sancataldese team who, in the first half at the Meno Di Pasquale in Avola, where the Iblei are playing their home matches while waiting for the renovation of the Aldo Campo stadium in contrada Selvaggio, they ran the risk of capitulating if it hadn’t been for the tenacity of Manservigi who saved a goal that was practically scored on the line and for the reactivity of goalkeeper Freddi who practically removed the ball kicked from a free kick by the green-amaranth Zerbo from seven. In the second half, also thanks to the changes made by coach Giovanni Ignoffo, Ragusa was much more enterprising, capable of growing minute after minute, until, in the final, taking advantage of the numerical superiority after the expulsion of the guest goalkeeper Dolenti, he hit the top corner with a free kick from Oggiano while, in injury time, the same Sardinian player was the protagonist of a sure-fire header that Maravigna blocked in a prodigious manner.

“I think that, in the first half – is the comment of the Italian coach – we found it a little more difficult to find the way to the goal and, on the occasions we had with Maltese and Vitelli, we certainly could have given more. It should also be noted that there was an opponent on the other side who in my opinion had come specifically to animate a containment match and therefore it became much more difficult to find the way to the goal. We tried with greater determination in the second half and, until the end, I tried to insert more elements to give the team a more offensive feel. We almost succeeded until their goalkeeper performed a miracle on Oggiano, not to mention the cross-bar hit from a free kick and the two balls that wandered around the penalty area and that none of our team managed to reach. deviate to throw it in. We tried to do everything possible, just as we had prepared for the match during the week. But we were not as cynical as on other occasions. And I must say that even a bit of bad luck affected our ending. I believe, however, that up until now we have always played our matches with our personality, with our desire to do well and we have almost always succeeded.”

