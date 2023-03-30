Rally for the brave only. Elite Czech rider Erik Cais will be back in action on Friday at the Azores, where he experienced his European premiere four years ago. For example, he will start next to the legendary Sébastien Loeb. “The feeling is indescribable. As a child, I watched how Sébastien won races and now I will race with him and we will even both drive in the same car,” reminds Cais, who has been driving the new Škoda Fabia RS Rally 2 racing car since this year.

