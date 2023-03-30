Home Sports Rally only for the brave! On the left the ocean, on the right the crater of the volcano. The Czech Republic is looking forward to the legendary Loeb
Sports

Rally only for the brave! On the left the ocean, on the right the crater of the volcano. The Czech Republic is looking forward to the legendary Loeb

by admin

Rally for the brave only. Elite Czech rider Erik Cais will be back in action on Friday at the Azores, where he experienced his European premiere four years ago. For example, he will start next to the legendary Sébastien Loeb. “The feeling is indescribable. As a child, I watched how Sébastien won races and now I will race with him and we will even both drive in the same car,” reminds Cais, who has been driving the new Škoda Fabia RS Rally 2 racing car since this year.

See also  The flame of the Beijing Winter Olympics torch arrived in Beijing during the boycott of the storm and only passed in three places | Beijing Winter Olympics | Torch Relay | Boycott of the Winter Olympics | Acropolis | Beijing |

You may also like

Baseball: MLB steps on the gas with new...

Chris Wood: Nottingham Forest striker out for the...

I see the field getting closer and closer

غſڡ ȫ˶ˡ–

US Argy, an amateur football club saved by...

BILL TILDEN, THE FIRST AMERICAN ON THE WIMBLEDON...

Italy: Mancini towards farewell, Conte ready to return

Although the two warm-up matches of the national...

Kraft in Planica fourth in qualification

Fifa removes the Under 20 World Cup from...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy