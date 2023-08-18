Rapid Ascent: Nolan Schanuel Makes Swift Transition to Major League Debut

Nolan Schanuel Makes Quick Rise to Major Leagues

Promising rookie Nolan Schanuel has made a rapid ascent through the minor leagues, and it appears his time has come to shine in the big leagues. In a surprising move, the Los Angeles Angels are reportedly ready to call up the left-handed first baseman and hitter, just six weeks after selecting him with the 11th overall pick in the Amateur Draft, according to ESPN’s Jeff Passan.

Schanuel, who is the first player selected in the 2023 Draft to make his Major League debut, has only played in 21 minor league games so far. This makes him the player with the fewest number of minor league games before being called up in the same year since Rickie Weeks, who played in the same number of games before joining the Milwaukee Brewers.

Interestingly, Schanuel is not the only player from the Angels organization to make a quick transition to the big team this year. Infielder Zach Neto, who played in 44 minor league games, was also promoted by the team. This trend highlights the organization’s commitment to nurturing and promoting young talent.

Schanuel’s call-up also places him among a select group of players who have achieved this milestone in recent years. He joins the likes of Ryan Zimmerman (2005), Andrew Miller (2006), and Chris Sale (2010) as one of only 11 players in the last 20 years to make their Major League debut in the same year they were drafted.

During his time in the minor leagues, Schanuel showcased his skills at three different levels — Rookie, Class-A, and Double-A. In just 16 games with the Double-A Rocket City team, he boasted an impressive .339 batting average, with an on-base percentage of .480 and a slugging percentage of .475. Notably, his disciplined approach at the plate resulted in 16 walks during that span.

As baseball fans eagerly anticipate Schanuel’s debut, his swift rise through the ranks serves as a testament to his talent and the organization’s belief in his abilities. With his remarkable performance in the minor leagues, expectations are high for the young rookie as he takes his place on the big stage.

