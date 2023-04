Real Madrid reduced the gap to leaders FC Barcelona to ten points in the Spanish league on Saturday, at least for a day. The defending champions beat Cadiz 2-0 away, goals from Nacho (72′) and Marco Asensio (76′).

In view of the second leg of the quarter-finals in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday, some of the regular players in the “Royal” were rested at Chelsea. Real won the first leg 2-0. David Alaba also only sat on the bench.

