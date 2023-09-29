Real Estelí defeats Saprissa 1-0 in first leg of Central American Cup quarterfinals

Real Estelí and Saprissa faced off in the first leg of the quarterfinals of the 2023 Central American Cup. The game was full of excitement and anticipation as both teams fought for a spot in the next round.

Real Estelí came out on top with a 1-0 victory over Saprissa. The winning goal was scored by Bancy Hernandez in the ninth minute of the game. Hernandez unleashed a powerful shot from outside the area, hitting the goalkeeper’s far post and securing the first goal for Real Estelí in the competition. Fans were in awe of Hernandez’s stunning volley, which gave Real Estelí the lead.

After conceding the goal, Saprissa pushed forward and dominated possession. However, Real Estelí remained solid in defense and managed to keep Saprissa at bay. Saprissa’s efforts to equalize in the final minutes of the game proved futile as they struggled to create clear-cut chances.

Despite the loss, Saprissa still has a chance to turn the tie around in the second leg. If they win the return leg by a minimum score of 1-0, they will force the game into penalties since there is no overtime in this tournament. However, Saprissa needs to be mindful of not conceding an away goal as it could complicate their chances of advancing. If Real Estelí manages to score in the second leg, Saprissa will need to win by at least two goals to secure a spot in the next round.

The second leg between Real Estelí and Saprissa is scheduled for Wednesday, October 4. Fans are eagerly anticipating another thrilling encounter between these two Central American powerhouses.