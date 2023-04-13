Home Sports Real Madrid beat Chelsea, Milan beat Napoli
Real Madrid beat Chelsea, Milan beat Napoli

Tith defender Real Madrid are again on course for the semifinals in the Champions League. With Toni Kroos in the starting eleven, the Spanish football record champions defeated Chelsea 2-0 (1-0) in the first leg of the quarter-finals and thus secured themselves before the second duel on Tuesday next week (9 p.m. in the FAZ live ticker for the Champions League and at Prime Video) in London has a very good starting position.

Karim Benzema (21′) and Marco Asensio (74′) scored for Los Blancos, with international Antonio Rüdiger coming on in the 71st minute. Dortmund conquerors Chelsea initially offered a decent performance, but in the end eleventh in the Premier League table was again not efficient enough.

Chilwell sees red

Kai Havertz came on as a substitute in the 65th minute for the guests, who were outnumbered for a good half hour after a red card against Ben Chilwell (59th, emergency brake).

Chelsea didn’t hide and had the first big chance, but Joao Felix was denied by Belgium international goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois (2′). On the other side, Benzema fired the first warning shot (13′).

Eight minutes later, the French striker did better. After a shot from Vinicius Junior and a save from Kepa, Benzema pushed the ball into the empty goal. It was the 90th goal of the 35-year-old in the 149th appearance in the premier class. Chelsea put the deficit away well and almost equalized through Raheem Sterling (27th).

Real got off to a better start after the change. Luka Modric narrowly missed the second goal (50′). Outnumbered, the Blues found it increasingly difficult to play up front. Joker Asensio raised for Madrid.

See also  Ferdinand:Last month Tuchel was still talking about a contract extension, he said Chelsea was not better after changing hands – yqqlm

Milan beats Naples again

In the Italian duel, AC Milan defeated SSC Napoli and secured a good starting position for the second leg. The seven-time title holder won 1-0 (1-0) against the undisputed leaders of Serie A in San Siro at home. Ismael Bennacer (40th) scored for Milan.

