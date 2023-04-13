Tith defender Real Madrid are again on course for the semifinals in the Champions League. With Toni Kroos in the starting eleven, the Spanish football record champions defeated Chelsea 2-0 (1-0) in the first leg of the quarter-finals and thus secured themselves before the second duel on Tuesday next week (9 p.m. in the FAZ live ticker for the Champions League and at Prime Video) in London has a very good starting position.

Karim Benzema (21′) and Marco Asensio (74′) scored for Los Blancos, with international Antonio Rüdiger coming on in the 71st minute. Dortmund conquerors Chelsea initially offered a decent performance, but in the end eleventh in the Premier League table was again not efficient enough.

Chilwell sees red

Kai Havertz came on as a substitute in the 65th minute for the guests, who were outnumbered for a good half hour after a red card against Ben Chilwell (59th, emergency brake).

Chelsea didn’t hide and had the first big chance, but Joao Felix was denied by Belgium international goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois (2′). On the other side, Benzema fired the first warning shot (13′).

Eight minutes later, the French striker did better. After a shot from Vinicius Junior and a save from Kepa, Benzema pushed the ball into the empty goal. It was the 90th goal of the 35-year-old in the 149th appearance in the premier class. Chelsea put the deficit away well and almost equalized through Raheem Sterling (27th).

Real got off to a better start after the change. Luka Modric narrowly missed the second goal (50′). Outnumbered, the Blues found it increasingly difficult to play up front. Joker Asensio raised for Madrid.

Milan beats Naples again

In the Italian duel, AC Milan defeated SSC Napoli and secured a good starting position for the second leg. The seven-time title holder won 1-0 (1-0) against the undisputed leaders of Serie A in San Siro at home. Ismael Bennacer (40th) scored for Milan.

Naples had started furiously in front of 74,742 Tifosi, after 50 seconds Chwitscha Kwarazchelia missed the first big opportunity. With anger in their stomachs after the most recent 0: 4 smack in the league against Milan, the guests pressed on – until AC freed themselves: Rafael Leon (25th) missed after a counterattack, the Algerian Bennacer did better.



Winning goalscorer: Milan's Ismael Bennacer

:



Image: AP



And Milan could have done better before the break. Former Wolfsburg player Simon Kjaer, who was preferred to German U-21 European champion Malick Thiaw, headed the underside of the bar after a corner (45+3). Napoli, who are on the verge of their first championship in 33 years, looked impressed and saved themselves at the break.

With new momentum, Eljif Elmas missed the equalizer (50′), goalkeeper Mike Maignan directed the North Macedonian’s header, who replaced the injured top scorer Victor Osimhen, onto the crossbar. But after the yellow-red card for Zambo Anguissa (74th), hopes dwindled, and Maignan reacted strongly against Matteo Politano (86th).

If the southern Italians want to continue their run in Europe beyond the quarter-finals, they have to improve and seize their chances in the second leg next Tuesday (9 p.m. in the FAZ live ticker for the Champions League and on Prime Video). After all: So far, Napoli has won all four home games in this Champions League season, including against Liverpool (4-1) and Eintracht Frankfurt (3-0).