Bari, Genoa and Palermo drag, but the public responds everywhere. Even surpassed the figures of 2006-07 when there was Del Piero’s Juve
B for boom. Yes, because what is happening in Serie B is truly comparable to a real economic-sporting miracle, like the one that saw Italy as protagonist between the 1950s and 1960s. Full stadiums everywhere, games that are always fought and never taken for granted, goals, many goals and, as a logical consequence, a significant increase in revenues for all clubs.