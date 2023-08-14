Reds Rally to Win Doubleheader Against Pirates in Dramatic Fashion

Cincinnati Reds Stage Impressive Comeback to Win Doubleheader Against Pittsburgh Pirates

PITTSBURGH – In a thrilling doubleheader on Sunday night, the Cincinnati Reds showcased their resilience as they rallied from a two-run deficit to secure a 6-5 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates in the 10th inning.

The first game of the day saw the Pirates take an early lead, with Jared Triolo hitting his first major league home run in the seventh inning, driving in three crucial runs and leading his team to a 4-2 victory. However, the Reds were determined to bounce back in the night game.

Bryan Reynolds of the Pirates showed his power at the plate, hitting two home runs in the second game, increasing his season total to 17. His solo line drive in the seventh inning lifted the Pirates to a 5-3 lead, but it wasn’t enough to secure the win.

The Reds’ comeback began in the eighth inning when Joey Votto doubled, followed by Stuart Fairchild’s single, which brought in the tying run. Fairchild continued to be the hero, driving in the go-ahead run in the 10th inning with a double.

The game-deciding play came when Tyler Stephenson advanced to third base on TJ Hopkins’ single and Fairchild grounded out to shortstop Liover Peguero. Peguero threw to Triolo at second to force Fairchild out, but Fairchild managed to beat the throw to first, allowing Stephenson to score the winning run.

In the first game, Alex Williams started the Reds’ comeback with an RBI single in the fifth inning. However, it was Triolo’s seventh-inning home run that sealed the victory for the Pirates.

On the pitching front, Angel Perdomo was solid for the Reds, pitching a scoreless seventh inning. David Bednar earned his 24th save for the Pirates, withstanding a late triple from Will Benson in the ninth inning.

Individual performances stood out for both teams. For the Reds, Elly De La Cruz had a perfect 4-0 record, while Henry Ramos contributed with a 3-3 performance, scoring one run and driving in another. In contrast, the Pirates’ Endy Rodriguez and Liover Peguero impressed, each going 4-2 at the plate, with Peguero also scoring a run and recording two RBIs.

This victory comes as a much-needed boost for the Reds, who had lost nine of their previous 11 games. The team will be looking to carry this momentum forward as they continue their season.

