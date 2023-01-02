Although there are still no official images of the Megane RS Trophy Limited Edition, Renault has confirmed its presence at the Tokyo Auto Salon (from 13 to 15 January) and the arrival, in the spring, of a limited edition of one of the most always love. Indeed, the latest version, because in fact it will close both the career of the fourth generation of Megane and that of the RS sports department. In fact, in the future Alpine will be responsible for both sporting activities and the most advanced models of the group, marking the end of Renault Sport’s work.

Renault Megane RS Trophy Limited Edition

—

The starting point should be the Megane RS Trophy, therefore the two-volume sedan powered by the 1.8-litre four-cylinder turbo petrol engine capable of delivering 300 HP of maximum power and 420 Nm of torque. An engine combined with front-wheel drive and the 6-speed Edc automatic gearbox (with paddles on the steering wheel). The changes should mainly concern the aesthetic aspect, with dedicated graphics and rims. The Cup chassis remains in place as do the five doors and five seats, unlike the extreme two-seater Trophy-R. And if Renault were to opt to place a celebratory plate showing the progressive number of the single specimen on the total product, an investment of around 50,000 euros – a cost that will not be far from the reality of the facts – could be worth it. In this way, the latest creature from Renault Sport is placed in the garage.