The former Oleggio guard has been taken, the coach’s signature slips again The captain sought by Omegna would not want to leave Pavia

PAVIA

Riso Scotti announces the first purchase for 2022-23, Fabio Giampieri, former Oleggio guard, while the pressure on play Andrea Danna increases. On the other hand, the longed-for signature of the new coach Alberto Mazzetti slips again.

Giampieri, born in 1993, 192 cm, has just returned from a season as a protagonist in Oleggio, where he shot with 37% from 3 points, 41% from 2 and 82% from free throws. Eclectic winger, altruistic, good three-point percentages from unloading and placed, tedious defender and with an excellent stop and shot. Characteristically Fabio is an agonist and a team man, very important qualities for the group. Born in Senigallia, he starts playing basketball in his home club and stays there until the Under 14; in the 2010/2011 season he moved to Ancona and the following year with his teammates he won the Serie C championship playing in the national division B in 2012/2013 and with the youth teams he reached the national finals three times. Serie B immediately becomes his category: the following year he is in Porto Sant’Elpidio and in the 2014/2015 season Goldengas Senigallia marries. After an interlude in Cesena in C, he returns to Senigallia and with the shirt of his city Fabio plays the playoffs for three years in a row, until the 2017/2018 season. He played for two seasons at Aurora Jesi and last year at Oleggio.

Meanwhile, Pavia insists on play Danna, while the fate of captain Marco Torgano remains in the balance. The official announcement of coach Mazzetti, from Varese, 39 years old on August 2nd, is still delayed. Last season Mazzetti led Busto to promotion to Serie B. The bustocca club, however, sold the sporting title to Caserta, Mazzetti has therefore closed that experience and now awaits the agreement with Pavia: only one very last step is missing for the ok. , the presentation should still take place tomorrow at PalaRavizza. “Mazzetti is a young coach but already with the right experience – explains team manager Alberto Rai – A serious person who lives thinking about basketball for a lot of hours a day”.

The moves of the rivals

The opponents of group A move. Montecatini Basketball focuses on experience and signs with a two-year contract the forty-year-old center Luca Infante who descends to Serie B after 17 consecutive seasons in Serie A. Another veteran is Guido Rosselli who seems destined for Empoli, where started in 2000-01, and which would in turn leave Serie A after 17 championships. –