Rodionov and Ofner in Challenger semifinals

Jurij Rodionov and Sebastian Ofner each reached the semifinals on Friday on the ATP Challenger Tour. The 23-year-old Rodionov defeated the Finn Otto Virtanen 7:6 (7/4) 5:7 6:3 at the 118,000 euro hard court tournament in Biel (Switzerland). The number two seeded Lower Austrian meets the Lebanese Benjamin Hassan in the fight for a place in the final.

The 26-year-old Ofner clearly won the 73,000 euro clay court tournament in Zadar (Croatia) against the Italian Matteo Gigante 6:4 6:1. In the semi-finals, the number four seeded Styrian will face the number four on the seeding list, the Italian Flavio Cobolli.

