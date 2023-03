AS Roma’s hopes of a Champions League spot in Serie A have been dashed. The Romans lost 4-3 in front of a home crowd to Sassuolo on Sunday after coach Jose Mourinho’s side played a ten-man half.

As a result, Roma missed out on the leap to third place and instead are fifth on points with Milan but have played a game more. The Milanese meet Salernitana on Monday.

