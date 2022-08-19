Home Sports Romano:Inter Milan will not accept Paris’ 50 million euros + floating offer, they are ready to give Schick a new contract – yqqlm
Romano:Inter Milan will not accept Paris’ 50 million euros + floating offer, they are ready to give Schick a new contract – yqqlm

2022-08-19 23:46
Live it, August 19. According to a well-known transfer reporter Romano, Inter Milan once again informed Paris today that they have no intention of accepting Paris’ offer of 50 million euros fixed fee + floating terms for Schick. At present, Skriniar is regarded as a key player by Inter Milan.

In addition, Romano said that 50 million euros and similar offers will not make the transfer of Schick. At present, Inter Milan has informed Shike that he will be offered a new contract in the next few days.

Skriniar is 27 years old and has only one year left on his contract with Inter Milan. He played 48 times on behalf of Inter Milan last season and scored 4 goals. The German transfer shows that the player’s current worth is estimated at 65 million euros.

See also  Signorotto and De Marchi triumph among the murals

