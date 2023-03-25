The Argentine from Roma played 30 minutes of the second half of the friendly match against Panama, taking over from Juventus player Di Maria. In his club, his weight is decidedly more important than in the national team, as the numbers show. Even if in the last few games for the Giallorossi he stayed too far from goal and was less dangerous than usual. An issue that Mourinho is called to resolve in the second half after the break

Finding space in a team that has two leaders like Messi and di Maria isn’t the easiest thing in the world, but Paulo Dybala is quick to understand when it’s time to be the protagonist and when to stay in your place.

First year numbers in yellow and red In the world champion national team he can limit himself to making a contribution, as an alternative to Messi or Di Maria, as in the celebratory friendly match against Panama played at the Monumental. He carved out the leading role in Italy with the Roma shirt: 13 goals and 7 assists in 29 games are there to confirm his centrality in the Giallorossi project. But that’s not all: game changes, dribbling in traffic to evade opponent pressure, luxury plays distributed in every area of ​​the pitch and also a willingness to sacrifice.





The role and the Champions League By the way, the last few weeks have brought a problem to the fore: Dybala too far from the opponent’s goal. Against Juve, Real Sociedad and Lazio (as long as he was on the pitch) he practically never had the chance to make himself dangerous. The team is very low, the goal is too far away. But he, as an exemplary professional, has always tried to adapt to the situation without raising questions. The theme is still alive and will be one of the questions to be resolved in terms of the Champions League See also Naples-Rome, Spalletti: "There are those who are always protesting. I wouldn't do it. Us? We are disappointed"

