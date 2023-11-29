Home » Rules keepers want to test time penalties – sport.ORF.at
The top football rule makers want to test the introduction of time penalties. The International Football Association Board (IFAB) announced this on Tuesday after the meeting in London.

It should also be tested that in certain situations, similar to rugby, only the team captains are allowed to speak to the referees. These measures are intended to increase respect for the referees.

Time penalties are already used in youth football. We will now discuss how a similar regulation can be tested at a higher level. This would give referees another sanction option in addition to yellow and red cards.

