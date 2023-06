Basketball player Tomáš Satoranský highlighted the moral strength of Barcelona after the triumph in the Spanish league, which, according to him, got out of a number of difficult situations during the season. The Catalan giants secured their 20th anniversary title on Tuesday with a 93-82 win at Real Madrid to take a 3-0 lead in the series. The 31-year-old Czech representative also praised the team’s concentration in the final match for the daily Mundo Deportivo.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook