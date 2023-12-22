schedule, channel and where to watch the Club World Cup final on TV in the USA and Mexico

Manchester City to Face Fluminense in Club World Cup Final

This Friday, December 22, the highly anticipated Club World Cup final will take place at the King Abdullah Sports City stadium in Saudi Arabia. Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City will go head to head against Fernando Diniz’s Fluminense in what promises to be an exciting match.

Manchester City, also known as the Citizens, have been in good form with four games without defeats in all competitions, including three wins and a draw. However, they currently sit in fourth position in the Premier League standings after dropping points in recent games. The absence of Erling Haaland has been a tough challenge for the Champions League champions.

On the other hand, Fluminense has had a more inconsistent run, struggling to replicate the form that led them to become American champions for the first time. They have won two and lost two in their last four games played.

City booked their place in the final by defeating Urawa Red Diamonds, while Fluminense secured their spot by overcoming Al Ahly in the semis.

This will be the first meeting between the two clubs, and it is also the first time that both teams have reached the final of the Club World Cup.

The final is scheduled to kick off at 1 p.m. Eastern USA time and can be followed live through FIFA+. Additionally, Mundo Deportivo USA will provide special coverage of the match, allowing fans to stay updated on all the details of the encounter between Manchester City and Fluminense.