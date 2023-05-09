Home » Scudetto Napoli: Lippi had no rivals, very good Spalletti – Calcio
Sports

Scudetto Napoli: Lippi had no rivals, very good Spalletti – Calcio

by admin
Scudetto Napoli: Lippi had no rivals, very good Spalletti – Calcio
news-txt”>

(ANSA) – ROME, 09 MAY – “Napoli’s beauty is the right term, they had no rivals. Spalletti was very very good, the team played aggressive and modern football”.

Word of the former blue coach world champion in 2006 Marcello Lippi on Supertele on Dazn. Inter-Milan in the Champions League? “There is no favourite”.

And on Juve’s season: “He can play better. Allegri has gotten the most out of these players. He’s having an important year.” (HANDLE).

news-copy”>breaking latest news © Copyright ANSA


Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy