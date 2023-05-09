Scudetto Napoli: Lippi had no rivals, very good Spalletti – Calcio

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – ROME, 09 MAY – “Napoli’s beauty is the right term, they had no rivals. Spalletti was very very good, the team played aggressive and modern football”.



Word of the former blue coach world champion in 2006 Marcello Lippi on Supertele on Dazn. Inter-Milan in the Champions League? “There is no favourite”.



And on Juve’s season: “He can play better. Allegri has gotten the most out of these players. He’s having an important year.” (HANDLE).

