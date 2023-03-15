HSV missed the lead in the second division. The Hamburgers got under the wheels in Karlsruhe. Coach Tim Walter lost his nerve, saw red and buttoned the fourth official. One of his players had previously had to leave the field.

SThey had kept up the pace, extended their series and dreamed of the Bundesliga. Darmstadt 98, Hamburger SV and Heidenheim were striving in step towards the Bundesliga. Well, on Matchday 24, they all dropped feathers together.

After the league leaders from southern Hesse surprisingly lost 3-1 at Arminia Bielefeld on Saturday afternoon, Heidenheim only managed to draw in Düsseldorf in the evening. And on Sunday, Hamburger SV, unbeaten seven times before, failed to capitalize on the blunders of their competitors. Instead of leading the table, the Hanseatic League had a 4-2 defeat on their way back from the away game at Karlsruher SC. “We have to lead 5-0, 6-0 at the break, then it’s over,” said KSC coach Christian Eichner.

From a sporting point of view, not a big problem, since none of the direct pursuers could win either. Only seventh-placed FC St. Pauli from the top half of the table managed to win with a 2-1 win over Fürth and KSC, who had previously been in ninth place.

HSV coach Tim Walter, once a youth coach at KSC, completely lost his nerve in injury time. After verbal arguments with the Karlsruher bench after the 2:4, the coach saw the red card and also took on the fourth official Martin Speckner, who apparently reported the incident to the referee. Since Walter emphasized his clear words by vigorously tapping the referee in the chest with his index finger and even pushing him in the end, the Hamburgers are likely to face an aftermath.

“That was one of the worst things that HSV has ever played on the pitch during my time,” Walter said of the first 45 minutes: “In the second half, however, we did really, really well.”

Different opinions: Tim Walter (right) and assistant referee Martin Speckner Source: Getty Images/Matthias Hangst

The Hamburgers were overrun in phases in front of 23,532 spectators in the Karlsruhe wildlife park in the first half. Paul Nebel (11th minute), Leon Jensen (17th) and Fabian Schleusener (32nd) scored for a comfortable lead for the hosts, who celebrated their fifth win in a row and worked their way up the middle of the table. Jensen also hit the bar (20th). After the break, Schleusener then also made sure of the final score (89th).

Scorer Robert Glatzel brought the guests back in the second half with a brace (50th/80th). Things got wild in the final phase: Hamburg’s Javi Montero saw yellow-red (87′), then Schleusener scored to make it 4-2 and finally HSV coach Walter was shown a red card for complaining (90’+1′). Glatzel was particularly worried about the underground first half: “A complete catastrophe. Words really fail you. That had nothing to do with the second division. Bottomless.”

Hannover’s winning goal doesn’t count

FC Hansa Rostock, on the other hand, stopped their negative series and scored an important point in the relegation battle. After the last three defeats in a row, the Mecklenburg team deserved a 1-1 (1-0) win at Hannover 96 on Sunday and benefited from two decisions by the video referee (VAR). Hansa is two points above the relegation rank in the table, Hanover remains in midfield and has not won a league this year.

Dennis Dressel (44th minute) gave the guests the lead in a hard-fought game with a fantastic direct acceptance into the goal corner. Max Besuschkow (61st) equalized for Lower Saxony. Both teams had promising chances, Rostock failed several times at the strong 96 goalkeeper Ron-Robert Zieler.

The guests were also lucky. Two of the hosts’ goals were disallowed after checking the video referee. Referee Daniel Siebert took back a goal from 96 offensive player Maximilian Beier because teammate Sebastian Ernst had previously had his leg too high. In the second half, Siebert also took back a goal from the home side after a VAR decision for offside.

Kiel does not reward itself

Jahn Regensburg is now approaching from the table cellar. The southern Germans made the jump to the relegation place with a late winning goal. On Sunday, Jahn won 2-1 (1-1) at Holstein Kiel in front of 10,698 spectators. Kaan Caliskaner (45th minute) and Prince Osei Owusu (87th) scored for the guests from Regensburg. Steven Skrzybski (45+4) scored the goal for Kiel. Regensburg is now in 16th place in the table. Kiel is in ninth place.

Although Kiel was the dominant team throughout the game, Regensburg won due to their effectiveness. After a pass from Benedikt Saller to Caliskaner, the latter scored from close range to make it 1-0. Kiel initially had the right answer ready. In injury time in the first half, Skrzybski equalized after a cross from Philipp Sander.

Holstein missed several chances in the second half. In the 63rd and 70th minutes, Fabian Reese from Kiel put the ball just wide of the goal. In the 80th minute, Holstein captain Hauke ​​Wahl also headed straight to the post. Although Regensburg had completely withdrawn, substitute Owusu managed to score the surprising winner.