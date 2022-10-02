PAVIA

Robbio on the pitch tonight, Sanmaurense on stage tomorrow. The two C Silver teams from Pavia return to the field in the matches valid for the second day of the Green group: at the debut Robbio came out as a winner from the parquet of San Pio X (77-81), while Edimes suffered a defeat at the photo finish within the friendly walls with Sedriano (61-63).

«With San Pio X we played a good match – comments Robbio’s coach, Pier Zanotti – we never risked losing and there were interesting ideas. The only problem is the usual drop in tension, given that we were unable to finish the match when it was possible: in any case, they are two fundamental points gained since the group is very balanced ». Tonight the Aironi will play away in Sedriano (5.30 pm). “Ardens have important qualities and they have shown it – warns Zanotti – it will be a difficult match, being able to score points would be of great value, even though we are only at the beginning”.

Edimes wants revenge: “Our first business card of the season was bad – explains the Pavia coach Roberto Fossati – when you shoot with such low percentages on free throws and three points and when the two best opposing players score 70. % of the team points means that with the head you did not have a correct approach and it is unforgivable. We have the duty and every possibility to prove that it was just an episode ». The next opponent will be Cerro Maggiore: the challenge tomorrow at 18 away. «I demand a different performance especially in the spirit – concludes Fossati – Cerro starts with different ambitions from Sedriano: it will be difficult, but we have to show how much we are worth». –