Serie C playoffs, the calendar and the matches of the first 1st qualifying round

The playoffs are underway C series for the season 2022/23, to live live su Sky e in streaming su NOW, for subscribers to the Sky Calcio Package. The race for promotion to Serie B begins on Thursday 11 May, with the matches of the first round useful for defining the pairings of the second. At 20.30 there will be three live matches: Gianluca Di Marzio will comment Padua-Pergolettese (Sky Sport 251 e NOW), Gubbio-Recanatese will be entrusted to the commentary by Federico Botti (Sky Sport 252 and NOW), while the commentary by A. Cerignola-Juve Stabia will be by Manuel Favia (Sky Sport 253 and NOW).

The programming of the playoff first round matches live on Sky and streaming on NOW:

THURSDAY 11 MAY

  • ore 20.30: Padua-Pergolettese, Sky Sport 256 and streaming on NOW, Gianluca Di Marzio commentary
  • ore 20.30: Gubbio-Recanatese, Sky Sport 257 and streaming on NOW, commentary Federico Botti
  • ore 20.30: Bold Cerignola-Juve Stabia, Sky Sport 258 and streaming on NOW, commentary Manuel Favia
