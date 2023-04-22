Home » Servette wins against Biel 7:1
Sports

Servette wins against Biel 7:1

by admin
Servette wins against Biel 7:1

Geneva/Servette dismantles Biel at home in the fifth final game and takes a 3-2 lead in the play-off final series. A victory is still missing for the first championship title in the club’s history.

Bliss in Geneva: Will Servette win the club’s first league title?

Salvatore Di Nolfi / Keystone

In the first four games of the final series between Geneva/Servette and Biel, a single goal made the difference, the opponents always fought close, high-quality, exciting duels. Almost always with advantages for Servette, the favourite, whose potent offensive department advances wave after wave of attacks and does it with so much intensity that hardly any opponent can withstand this pressure in the long run.

See also  Boxing, Papasidero new Super Welter champion: the interview

You may also like

Scattered considerations after Lazio-Turin (0-1)

Mountain Biking Apps: Top 12 for Navigation, Tracking,...

Julian Nagelsmann’s cryptic sentence about Chelsea FC

Philadelphia, Embiid in doubt for the start of...

Bayern Munich lost 3-1 at Mainz 05 in...

After coup in St. Pauli: Setback for Braunschweig...

Betting: Premier League teams say goodbye to shirt...

After Bayern bankruptcy: coaches and players at a...

“Authorize Fiorentina to do the work”

Defeat in Mainz: “Catastrophic” – Kahn’s angry speech...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy