Servette wins against Biel 7:1

Geneva/Servette dismantles Biel at home in the fifth final game and takes a 3-2 lead in the play-off final series. A victory is still missing for the first championship title in the club’s history.

Bliss in Geneva: Will Servette win the club’s first league title? Salvatore Di Nolfi / Keystone

In the first four games of the final series between Geneva/Servette and Biel, a single goal made the difference, the opponents always fought close, high-quality, exciting duels. Almost always with advantages for Servette, the favourite, whose potent offensive department advances wave after wave of attacks and does it with so much intensity that hardly any opponent can withstand this pressure in the long run.