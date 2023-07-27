Shandong Taishan Dominates Quarter-Finals of Chinese Football Association Cup with 6-0 Win over Meizhou Hakka

Beijing, China – In an exhilarating match on July 26th, Shandong Taishan demolished Meizhou Hakka 6-0 in the quarter-finals of the 2023 Chinese Football Association Cup. This impressive victory secured Shandong Taishan’s spot in the quarter-finals, where they will face Beijing Guoan.

The action-packed game showcased Shandong Taishan’s superior skills and unrivaled performance. Right from the start, 10 seconds into the game, Moises delivered a through pass to Xie Wenneng, who swiftly executed a push shot from the penalty area, granting Shandong Taishan an early lead of 1-0.

Building on their momentum, Shandong Taishan continued to dominate the field. In the 10th minute, Meizhou Hakka’s Wen Junjie made a costly mistake in the backcourt, allowing Moises to intercept the ball and set up Cressan, who effortlessly pushed the ball into the net, increasing Shandong Taishan’s lead to 2-0.

Not willing to settle, Shandong Taishan kept pouring on the pressure. In the 18th minute, Cressan superbly passed the ball to Moises, who skillfully scored with a header, further widening the gap to 3-0.

The goals continued to rain for Shandong Taishan. In the 27th minute, Kressan fired a powerful shot from the left side of the penalty area, finding the bottom corner of the net. Meizhou Hakka struggled to catch up as Shandong Taishan extended their lead to 4-0.

The second half brought no respite for Meizhou Hakka. In the 57th minute, Song Long perfectly curved the ball from the left, causing Meizhou Hakka’s Guo Quanbo to fumble, enabling Moises to capitalize on the opportunity and score, pushing Shandong Taishan’s lead even further to 5-0.

Just when Meizhou Hakka hoped for an end to their misfortune, Shandong Taishan struck again in the 75th minute. Ji Xiang’s free kick found Judson, who skillfully headed the ball into the net, sealing Shandong Taishan’s thorough 6-0 victory.

Headed by coach Li Xiaopeng, Shandong Taishan is clearly a formidable force to be reckoned with in the 2023 Chinese Football Association Cup. Their outstanding performance has set the stage for an exciting quarter-final match against Beijing Guoan, and fans are eagerly anticipating what promises to be an intense game.

The match between Shandong Taishan and Beijing Guoan is scheduled for a later date, and football enthusiasts nationwide eagerly await witnessing the thrilling battle between these two powerhouses as they vie for a spot in the semi-finals of the 2023 Chinese Football Association Cup.

