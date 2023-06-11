Original title: Shandong Taishan is in hot form and is expected to score away games

In the past 5 match records, the three towns of Wuhan have achieved 1 win, 2 draws and 2 losses against Shandong Taishan. In the Chinese Super Cup in April, the three towns of Wuhan defeated Shandong Taishan 2-0. Judging from the recent performance of the two teams, Shandong Taishan is in a better state and has won three consecutive victories recently. This time, Shandong Taishan is expected to score points in the away game against the three towns of Wuhan, which are in poor condition.

From the fundamental analysis of the teams in the three towns of Wuhan:[Favourable]Offense: The team has scored 18 goals so far this season, and the offensive end is stable; Statistics: In the case of the same data nearly 3 times, the team has 2 wins and 1 Ping; Players: The team has 9 players who have scored goals this season, and the offensive end has flourished.[Unfavorable]Home: The team has only achieved 3 draws and 1 loss at home in the 4 league games so far this season, and the home record is the bottom; Confrontation: In the last 5 matches with Shandong Taishan, the team only won one game and was at a disadvantage; Defense: The team conceded goals in 5 of the last 6 league rounds, and the defensive performance was unstable.

From the fundamental analysis of the Shandong Taishan team:[Favourable]Ranking: The team has achieved 4 wins, 5 draws and 2 losses this season, and is currently ranked sixth in the league; Status: The team defeated the Dalian native 2-0 at home in the last round. Three consecutive victories boosted morale; Defense: In the past three rounds, Shandong Taishan has been able to block opponents with zero blocks, and the defensive end has rebounded; Players: Foreign aid Fellaini has scored 4 goals for the team this season. top scorer.[Unfavorableawaygame:Inthe7awayleaguegamesthisseasontheteamonlywononevictoryandtheawayperformancewasinsufficient;Statistics:Inthecaseofnearly5timesofthesamedatatheteamonlyhad1breakthroughdata

