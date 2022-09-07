Home Sports Simeone, first goal in the Champions League: “I just wanted a chance”
Simeone, first goal in the Champions League: "I just wanted a chance"

Simeone, first goal in the Champions League: “I just wanted a chance”

For Giovanni, the Champions League was an obsession, so much so that he had the symbol tattooed on his wrist. “Dad told me I could do well”, and today Cholo and Cholito became the sixth father and son couple to score in the top European competition.

More than a dream, the Champions League for Gio Simeone was an obsession. So much so that he has tattooed it on our wrists since he was 14. A minor, a parent had to accompany him to the tattoo artist, and he begged his mother to bring him, because dad Diego, for all the Cholo, just did not want. “I was obsessed, I wanted to get there. When I got the tattoo I told myself that my dream would become to score a goal in the Champions League and give him a kiss.”

The beginning of the first European night of the Cholito, yet, did not give off any fairytale atmosphere. The first Argentine to wear the Napoli shirt since the stadium was called Maradona assisted from the bench as the referee whistled the start of the match with Liverpool. Then, the unexpected. Minute 41 ‘: Osimhen’s injury. Spalletti calls Simeone, gives him the latest information looking him straight in his eyes, rather than giving him a high five, he holds his hand for an eternal moment. “Go”. Minute 44: Kvaratskhelia sows Joe Gomez, gives the ball in the middle, there is Simeone alone, it is a goal even before he hits the ball. Three to zero, three minutes to fulfill the dream of a lifetime. Gio puts his hands in his hair, looks around and throws himself to the ground, his knees give way with emotion. He trembles and sobs as his companions throw themselves on top. Then he looks at the curve, opens his arms and kisses his wrist. The symbol of the Champions League is a ball made up of eight stars. He will have counted them countless times, for the first time he touches them. Dream accomplished.

He doesn’t lose his smile even after the game, he’ll still have it when he goes to sleep, if he can. He repeats a word, “thrilling”, five or six times. “Everyone sang my name, then the Champions League anthem …”. Words fail. “But I knew it. I was ready. I wanted to have even just a minute. An opportunity, and I had it. There were so many people who didn’t believe in me, I have to thank them too today. They said no, but they did. “he tells Amazon’s microphones.

Today, dad Diego was also in the Champions League, on the bench of an Atlético who achieved an absurd victory in the 11th minute of recovery thanks to a goal from Griezmann. Cholito turns around during the interview, he discovers from the screens that he has also won the Cholo: “Carajo! Vamos!”, He exclaims as he sees the stars line up in the perfect Simeone night. “Before the match we had heard, as always. He told me that if I had entered I could have done well.” He was right. A special evening, which among other things leads the two to become the sixth father and son couple to score in the Champions League. Today was Giovanni’s first time, 25 years and 361 days after his father’s first European goal. One occasion was enough.

